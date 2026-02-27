Is JFrog Stock a Buy After Investment Firm Anatole Purchased Over 1 Million Shares in a New Stake?

Key Points

Anatole initiated a new stake in JFrog: 1,385,795 shares, estimated at $86.56 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value of $86.56 million reflects the initiation of a new stake in JFrog.

JFrog now accounts for 14.43% of Anatole's 13F AUM, making it one of the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than JFrog ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Anatole Investment Management Ltd established a new position in JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), acquiring 1,385,795 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is approximately $86.56 million, calculated using the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake, including price changes, also stands at $86.56 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 14.43% of Anatole's 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CIEN: $117.31 million (19.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $110.06 million (18.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PDD: $94.96 million (15.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:FROG: $86.56 million (14.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SNDK: $63.73 million (10.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, JFrog shares were priced at $47.57, up 13.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.61 percentage points.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $531.84 million Net income (TTM) ($71.82 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $47.57 One-year price change 13.2%

Company/ETF snapshot

JFrog delivers a DevOps platform, including Artifactory, Pipelines, Xray, and Distribution, supporting software package management, CI/CD automation, and security scanning.

The company generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software licenses and enterprise support services for its platform.

Main customers include organizations in technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.

JFrog operates at scale within the software development lifecycle sector, providing a comprehensive platform for managing, securing, and distributing software releases. Its strategy emphasizes automation, integration, and security, which position the company as a key enabler of enterprise DevOps transformation.

The company’s competitive advantage stems from its robust product suite and deep integration capabilities across diverse software environments.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of JFrog shares in the fourth quarter by Hong Kong-based Anatole Investment Management is noteworthy for a few reasons. This is a new position, and it was of substantial size that JFrog catapulted to the fund’s fourth largest holding. The action suggests Anatole is bullish on JFrog stock.

Anatole’s buy in Q4 of 2025 makes sense since JFrog’s business is doing well, but the timing was a bit off. JFrog shares dropped a whopping 38% in 2026 through Feb. 27, as Wall Street became spooked by artificial intelligence’s potential to make JFrog’s software irrelevant.

Wall Street’s reaction appears overblown. While AI is poised to be a major technological force for years to come, it’s unlikely to unseat JFrog’s importance to its customers. The company’s platform plays a key role in the software development process, and in fact, engineers are joining forces with AI to facilitate faster release of software, rather than replacing JFrog.

This can be seen in JFrog’s business results. In 2025, revenue rose a strong 24% year over year to $531.8 million. As a result, the stock’s fall from Wall Street’s grace creates a buy opportunity for investors willing to hold shares for the long run.

Should you buy stock in JFrog right now?

Before you buy stock in JFrog, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JFrog wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,188!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,413!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 27, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Ciena. The Motley Fool recommends JFrog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.