JFrog shares jump 62% in Nasdaq debut

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-Israeli technology provider JFrog Ltd FROG.O jumped about 62% on Wednesday in their Nasdaq debut, after the company raised $509 million in its upsized initial public offering.

The stock opened trading at $71.27 per share, compared with the IPO price of $44 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal; Editing by Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.