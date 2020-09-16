US Markets
JFrog shares jump 62% in Nasdaq debut

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S.-Israeli technology provider JFrog Ltd FROG.O jumped about 62% on Wednesday in their Nasdaq debut, after the company raised $509 million in its upsized initial public offering.

The stock opened trading at $71.27 per share, compared with the IPO price of $44 per share.

FROG

