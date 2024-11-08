JFrog price target raised to $38 from $30 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on JFrog (FROG) to $38 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company posted a “solid” Q3 report with billings growth of 37%, cRPO bookings acceleration to about 28% and total RPO growth of 47% reflecting larger deal momentum. Management’s tone was still cautious and the fiscal Q4 guidance didn’t significantly change despite the Q3 outperformance, but the firm continues to like JFrog’s opportunity to expand use cases in existing customers, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FROG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.