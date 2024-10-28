JFrog price target raised to $35 from $32 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on JFrog (FROG) to $35 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarter and expects slight upside to the firm’s 37% Cloud growth estimate and Q4 guide in-line. Cowen’s partner check was bullish, with a strong government quarter, enterprise renewals, GitHub traction and AI potential.

