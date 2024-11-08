JFrog price target raised to $30 from $25 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Nick Altmann raised the firm’s price target on JFrog (FROG) to $30 from $25 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. While Q3 revenue was strong, outperformance was driven more from self-managed & license as cloud revenue growth was more muted, the analyst tells investors. The firm is encouraged by large platform deals starting to move the needle on bookings and believes more referenceable logos will drive pipeline conversion.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FROG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.