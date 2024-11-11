JFrog price target lowered to $38 from $40 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered the firm’s price target on JFrog (FROG) to $38 from $40 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says investors focused on the company’s Q4 cloud and fiscal 2025 growth algorithm post the Q3 report.

