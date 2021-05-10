JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$67.56 Price Target

One of the biggest stories of last week was how JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares plunged 27% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$35.91. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$45m in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$0.09 per share, some 4.8% larger than the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on JFrog after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FROG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from JFrog's ten analysts is for revenues of US$201.8m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.33 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$202.1m and US$0.30 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on JFrog even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 11% to US$67.56, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic JFrog analyst has a price target of US$95.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$50.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that JFrog's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 33% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 42% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while JFrog's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of JFrog's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple JFrog analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - JFrog has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

