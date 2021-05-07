JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

JoAnn Horne -- Investor Relations

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to JFrog's CEO, Shlomi Ben Haim. Shlomi?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thank you, JoAnn. Greetings from the swamp, and thanks for joining us for JFrog's 2021 first-quarter earnings call. Before we start, and as some countries are still being ravaged by the pandemic, I want to take a moment and send our best wishes for good health and recovery to our employees, friends, and families in India. We're proud of our strong first quarter, and I would like to thank all of the folks for their amazing work in making this a great launching pad for 2021.

This quarter was a milestone for all of us as it marked one year since the world entered the pandemic mode. I'm happy to see us beginning to emerge from it as we have opened the Israel offices, where the majority of our R&D team is located. We will even be holding one of the first in-person DevOps events of the year in July, taking place in Tel Aviv. We are looking forward to meeting our customers and partners face-to-face again as we continue to bring more value to the community.

Now I want to share our 2021 first-quarter results. I'm pleased to report that JFrog's revenue climbed to $45.1 million, a growth of 37% over the same period last year. Cloud revenue continued to grow with a 62% increase year over year. And our highly efficient business model contributed a quarterly free cash flow of $7.7 million.

Now onto a few of our Q1 business highlights. In the first quarter, JFrog increased the number of customers with over $100,000 in ARR to 395. Our customers with over $1 million remains unchanged at 10. The strong growth in greater than $100,000 customer accounts validates our land-and-expand model and demonstrates the high value for our customers.

I'm also pleased to see healthy growth in new customer additions for Q1. In the previous year, under the pandemic forced reality, we guided our customer success team to be focused on our installed base retention. As we reported in the past, we performed very well on that end. 2021 started with a focus on net new customers growth in addition to our customers' retention that continues to be very high.

As a result, in Q1, we are seeing an acceleration of new logos coming to JFrog. We'll continue to stay focused on increasing net new customers wins for this fiscal year. Additionally, we continue to see new customers land at high subscription levels, indicating demand for prospects and customers across DevOps maturity levels. For example, one of the largest integrators and consultancy teams in the world recently came to JFrog as a new customer.

They adopted the multiproduct end-to-end platform at our high subscription level in order to standardize on a complete DevOps solution. This team asked for a universal solution that will also include software package distribution, so once built and secure, binaries will be deployed safely on the edge closer to the developer. We are excited to see that more and more customers are approaching us requiring a full solution that includes security and distribution for a multisite and hybrid setup. These customers expand their DevOps environment beyond just the software build and CI/CD processes.

Specifically, for our cloud business in Q1, I'm pleased to report robust year-over-year growth, indicating ongoing digital transformation and migration initiatives across the industry. Cloud sales growth was also driven in Q1 through our partnership with the major cloud providers, AWS, Microsoft, and Google, with new offerings in cloud marketplaces and increased options for co-enterprise sales, driving deal volume and size. We also announced JFrog solutions availability on AWS GovCloud and Microsoft Government Cloud infrastructure, to set the stage for future growth in governmental and highly regulated sectors. As another sales highlight, we noted, in the past, our emphasis on APAC and the China market specifically as the target area for growth and expansion.

This past quarter, we added the largest stock exchange in Mainland China as a customer and also welcomed a large state-owned financial and insurance company. We also recently announced expanding our footprint in China in sales, marketing, and support staff dedicated to that market. We look forward to these investments continuing to bear fruit. Turning quickly to the sales funnel.

We continue to see the growth in demand for our platform, with thousands of users every quarter joining our free tier and trial offering, both in the cloud and self-managed. We also see a growing number of new customer conversions. We continue to invest in the customers' experience and onboarding process to improve the adoption of our solutions and conversion rate. It's important to understand the drivers behind this global growth.

In addition to Artifactory, which serves as the control point of our customers' DevOps environment, we also see two key themes driving enterprise DevOps across the world, the security of software packages and software package distribution. First, on security. Keeping the entire software life cycle secure is a mantra for JFrog. With the JFrog Platform, customers can uniquely identify vulnerable software components, discover the scope of their business impact and completely automate the CI/CD flow to prevent glitches while fixing issues discovered across their business.

Some of our customers tell us a SolarWinds-like attack could take them months or even years to identify where the vulnerabilities may lay. While using JFrog, this process can take a few seconds only. We're proud of our security teams across products, R&D, and more that have made this a reality. In fact, one of the Fortune 100 financial organizations recently standardized on JFrog Xray and Security Solutions to fortify against supply chain attacks.

Second, on distribution specifically, we believe that getting packages the last mile to production is the next wave of DevOps and solves a major pain point for all of our distributed customers. As part of our global customers' event in February, we validated software distribution is the No. 1 driver for migration to our highest subscription level. Our customers tell us we are uniquely delivering software packages to the edge at scale, enabling the secure and fast movement of software packages to the edge.

For example, one of the largest fast-food chains in America, with over 2,000 restaurants, is utilizing JFrog to deliver software packages directly to each restaurant to build a liquid restaurant, to manage supplies and food preparation with vision technology. A full sync is made between the order being made, the inventory in each of the restaurants, and final food delivery is managed by software requiring updates powered by JFrog. As another example, one of Germany's most respected automotive companies is utilizing JFrog technologies to deliver software for the next generation of what they call liquid vehicle, that will operate on over-the-air continued software updates with zero downtime. The auto manufacturer's team presented how software is being built and aggregated in Artifactory, then secured and distributed only with the incremental software update.

None of this is possible without the fast, secure, reliable distribution of software packages or in our customer world, without JFrog. The world is powered by software, and the flow is becoming more liquid. In Q1, we saw JFrog displacing competitors based on these factors, as companies identified binaries as the pipeline's primary assets and moved to our universal hybrid desktop solution. For example, one of Canada's largest banks moved away from a competitor that is focused on only a subset of technologies and security scanning to our complete platform.

They took advantage of our high number of technology types supported and our distribution solution alongside our security focus. Now I would like to turn to specific product enhancements and investments that are supporting our vision and end-in-mind approach. At JFrog, our customers' digital transformation is at the core of how we operate and how we develop our products. In Q1, we released our most significant set of new product capabilities and innovation in the past two years, changes that are unique in the market.

These were built with a single goal in mind, getting software from the developers' fingertips to the edge without any blockers in technology, processes, or security. Enhancements included enterprise scalability, binary management security, software distribution, and developer ecosystem integrations. As a highlight regarding enterprise scalability capabilities, we released JFrog Projects, allowing administrators and team leads to efficiently manage their organization by business units and operate the nuts and bolts of DevOps, everything from permissions to storage, quota, and more. This feature alone can save thousands of developer hours and other resources for organizations.

For distribution, we enhanced our peer-to-peer sharing feature and integrated technology for developers, allowing them to plan for software distribution from the beginning. With these technologies, we will be able to monetize distribution capabilities, not just through adding more edge node licenses, but also scaling with our customers' data transfer, both in the cloud and on-prem. From a binary management perspective, we delivered new capabilities for the Rust Programming Language and cargo repository to support the hundreds of thousands of C++ developers. Rust was also rated the most loved programming language in the recent Stack Overflow survey, and we are proud to welcome this growing community into JFrog and look forward to building the world of IoT with them.

We further enhanced the platform to include more security and ID management features, such as the SCIM standard for ID management and integration with HashiCorp Vault for Secrets Management. We also added support for private networking with our partner, AWS, and expanded support for Conan C++ packages in JFrog Xray, expanding continued security into IoT, automotive, and other verticals. This will allow companies the flexibility to integrate and standardize their security processes and external management tools, saving valuable time and effort. JFrog further enhanced our ability to provide data and metrics to our platform customers about the health and quality of their DevOps pipeline via improvements to JFrog Insight.

Users can now monitor their pipeline as well as manage and allocate resources more efficiently. We also know that developers are the rainmakers of the software industry. For these developers, our users, we not only added new technology types but enhanced our command-line tools, which is the main way developers interact with JFrog's technologies. Developers also need access to monitoring and management tools across their delivery pipeline.

So we expanded our partners' integration, including Atlassian, Jira, PagerDuty, Datadog, and more, to improve collaboration and traceability across the delivery process. We are excited about how these key updates bring an enhanced solution to the market that is driving both customer and community happiness. Finally, a quick note on our subscriptions. Subscriptions to the JFrog Platform have undergone a change effective April 1 to match the high-value JFrog is providing.

Specifically, we included Xray as a mandatory security product in our enterprise solution, ensuring customers' repository are always secure. In addition, we updated prices on Pro and Pro X self-hosted subscription to align with the value provided to our customers. There were no changes to Enterprise+ subscriptions for on-prem and SaaS. These changes were already built into our annual guidance.

As one last item before we dive into financials, we're greatly looking forward to our annual user conference and DevOps community event, swampUP, in Q2. This is the traditional venue where we unveil the JFrog road map and showcase broad industry use cases and stories from some of the world's top companies. swampUP is in late May and early June across different time zones. I look forward to welcoming you and your community of technologists to a three-day event of DevOps training, community sessions, tutorials, and ecosystem partner showcases.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO, to look more deeply at the Q1 financials.

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Shlomi, and good afternoon, everyone. I will provide a brief overview of our first-quarter financial results and provide our outlook for Q2 and the full year of 2021. As a reminder, please note that all numbers referenced in my remarks are on a non-GAAP basis unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings release, which is available on our website and as an exhibit to the Form 8-K furnished to the SEC.

So let's turn to our financial results. It was a good start to the year, with the remote work trend again driving faster growth in our SaaS revenue. Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021, were $45.1 million, up 37% year over year. Self-managed revenues, also often called on-prem, were $34.8 million, up 32%.

Cloud revenues again grew significantly faster, up 62%, to $10.3 million or 23% of total revenues compared to 19% of total revenues in Q1 of last year. Net dollar retention for the trailing four quarters was 130%. As of quarter-end, we had 395 customers with ARR of over $100,000, up from 352 customers as of December 31, 2020. Of this group, 10 customers had ARR greater than $1 million.

We continue to see healthy growth in new customer additions, with the majority landing at the Pro or Pro X subscription levels. We again saw a solid growth in customers moving up the subscription stack to gain full access to the JFrog Platform with the Enterprise+ plan. In Q1, 29% of total revenue came from Enterprise+ customers, up from 16% in Q1 of 2020. While we do not report bookings, I did want to point out that we saw a very strong booking in Q1.

In line with the pricing change, we offered customers the opportunity to renew at the current rate if they move to a higher subscription tier, and a number of customers renewed with multiyear agreements. Now let's review the income statement in more detail. Gross profit in the quarter was $37.6 million, representing a gross margin of 83.4% compared to 81.6% in the year-ago period. Over the recent quarters, we have made significant investments to improve the efficiency of our operations, particularly in the cloud business, which positively impacted gross margins.

R&D expense for the quarter was $11.7 million or 26% of revenue compared to 25% of revenue in the year-ago period. We have continued to invest significantly in enhancing our product offerings, including the introduction of peer-to-peer capabilities for distribution and the JFrog Projects feature that Shlomi discussed. We believe both represent enhanced monetization opportunities in the longer term as they mature. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $16.9 million or 37% of revenue compared to 40% of revenue in the year-ago period.

As expected, the spend on the free community offering stabilized during the quarter as we benefited from the infrastructure improvements made in prior quarters. G&A expense for the quarter was $7.2 million or 16% of revenue compared to 15% of revenue in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating income for Q1 was $1.9 million or a 4.1% operating margin compared to $0.7 million or a 2.2% operating margin in the year-ago period. We continue to balance investments in growing the business and leveraging the opportunity in front of JFrog with profitability.

We continue to target a low- to mid-single-digit operating margin in the near future. Non-GAAP net income in the quarter was $1.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share based on approximately 103.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. We ended the quarter with $606 million in cash and short-term investments.

Cash flow from operations was $8.8 million in the quarter. After taking into consideration capex, free cash flow was $7.7 million. During the quarter, we implemented new lease accounting, recognizing the right to use lease assets and related liabilities on the balance sheet. The implementation of this guidance did not have a material impact on our statements of operations or cash flow.

As for guidance, for Q2, we expect revenue of $47.6 million to $48.6 million, with non-GAAP operating income of $0.5 million to $1.5 million and non-GAAP EPS of 0 to $0.01, assuming a share count of approximately 104 million shares. At the midpoint of the guidance, we expect growth of approximately 32%. For the full year, we are increasing the low end of guidance and narrowing our outlook. We now expect revenue of $198 million to $204 million, with non-GAAP operating income between $5 million and $7 million and an approximately 3% increase in fully diluted shares.

At the midpoint, revenue growth is approximately 33%. Now let me turn the call back to Shlomi for some closing remarks before we take your questions.

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thank you, Jacob. 2021 has gotten off to a great start for JFrog. JFrog's hybrid universal end-to-end DevOps platform continues to innovate in the DevOps industry lead position, setting the goalpost for other companies to match. I look forward to sharing some of the exciting developments Q2 will bring in our next quarterly call as well as welcoming you to our swampUP conference in the meantime.

And now we will be taking some questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And our first question is from Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Sterling Auty -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. Can you focus a little bit more on the new logo additions in the quarter? Can you give us a sense maybe of magnitude? So I think, you know, starting pre-pandemic, you were adding a couple of hundred. It slowed down.

I think you were adding less than 100 for maybe the last quarter or so. Has it bounced back? And, you know, kind of where just generally are you in terms of that new logo additions?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. Hi. Great first question, and thank you for it. As we stated in the script, JFrog is focusing on going at the top of the funnel.

If you remember, back in Q3 of the previous year, we launched the free tier to enable an access to all of our prospects and users in the world to the full platform. We now start to see the results of the optimization and this offering being available for our users. So we see a growth in new -- prospect new users, and obviously, it's being translated to new logos in this -- in Q1. In addition to that, we were also very pleased to see that the amount of trials and the demand that we get on the free trial for the self-hosted solution is not materially declining.

Therefore, we see the hybrid goal, which is very much aligned with our methodologies and our offering, and it's being translated to more net new logos in the year. We see this trend starting in Q4, and we saw it again in Q1.

Sterling Auty -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

OK. Great. And then one follow-up. You know, I think a number of investors had identified the price increases that you mentioned, but I think they're wondering – you know, you had mentioned that they're contemplating in your guidance, but they seem to be significant price increases.

Why did it not have a more material impact either on this quarter's revenue or the full-year outlook?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Look, Q1 revenues were not impacted by the price increases mainly because of the fact that it applied from February 1. The price increases will focus on the on-prem subscriptions only and only -- and mainly on the enterprise subscription. Basically, it applies to 40% of our revenue. So the material revenue impact is not that material when you think about it that way.

The second thing is that the price increases that we have performed are very much aligned with the values that we created and injected into our subscription and also removed any kind of friction between the different subscriptions as you move on from one subscription to another on the JFrog self-hosted offering. It was not related to the cloud revenue. It is not, in fact, impacting the Pro users, the majority of our blending end customers who are still using the Pro version. So we expect it to have an impact on around 40% of our total revenues.

Sterling Auty -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jack Andrews from Needham. Your line is open.

Jack Andrews -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. So, Shlomi, I was wondering if you could just talk about Xray for a moment. You referenced a very strong compelling example with how it might be impactful with a SolarWinds attack.

Are your customers in the broader market really aware of Xray's capabilities? Or do you need to spend time evangelizing the value proposition around this?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

That's a great question regarding the technology. Xray comes with a very unique vision. Xray, as everything else in JFrog, is focusing on securing your software packages. Basically, this is the asset that you manage, from the moment you build software, to the moment you deploy it.

And this is why we created Xray. This is why Xray is now natively sitting on Artifactory and securing your repository. What we start to see more and more, and the demand is just growing, is that our customers are looking for security solutions that can be natively embedded into their CI/CD pipeline. And Xray fits perfectly into it.

First of all, it's allowing you to secure Artifactory, looking into the metadata, the dependencies, software that you bring from outside the organization, some software that you create inside the organization and provide you with the full protection, not only scanning your repository but also with the ability to break the CI/CD flow if any vulnerable solution is being pushed. The second thing that we see is that while a lot of other vendors in the market are focusing on what we call the left side of the software life cycle, Xray starts to cover more and more spaces as you create software and you distribute software. It is in our vision to provide the world with a security solution that escalates the full binary flow, the full pipeline, all the way from the moment it is being built, to the deployment environment. And Xray perfectly sits on this cube, and we see more and more demand as we reported more enterprise in our portfolio, switching to subscriptions that include Xray.

And also, the changes that we have done in the subscription model includes Xray from the enterprise and about.

Jack Andrews -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Thanks for the detail around that. Just as a follow-up question, could you update us -- you gave an example of what sounds like a nice displacement win. Could you just update us, you know, how much of your market do you consider greenfield in nature versus, you know, these displacement opportunities that you may be going after these days?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

How much of the current market is ready for the opportunities with Xray specifically, you mean?

Jack Andrews -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Well, I guess just broader Artifactory and just -- or your broader platform.

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yeah. Well, it's very obvious now to see -- it used to be JFrog -- I'm saying that binaries are super important. What you hear everywhere in the market, and if you just, you know, take a fast look over the other vendors' road map, the organizations around us are focusing on software packages because the full automation of DevOps and the management of binaries became the most important part of the software continued delivery flow. When you look at JFrog and the primary flagship product, Artifactory, it's the database of all of those software packages, it makes a lot of sense to add security top of its automation, CI/CD distribution and also to think about shifting even right to IoT and DevOps for IoT.

So our main focus, on binaries from day one, since the moment we created the company, and this is how we also build and improve our product portfolio. It's also very much aligned with what we see in the market. And it's also very much aligned with the other vessels that we are displacing with our solutions on the customer side.

Jack Andrews -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Sure.

Operator

Your next question is from Brad Reback from Stifel. Your line is open.

Brad Reback -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Great, thanks very much. Jacob, could you take a minute and just review the commentary you had around the billings impact from the price increase?

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure, absolutely. We had a record quarter in terms of bookings. Some certain portion of these bookings relate to the bookings by customers who renewed their businesses by upgrading to high-level subscriptions at prices prior to the change. And some of them also entered into multi-year agreements.

That's why we saw approximately 40% of these bookings related to these early renewals by the customers.

Brad Reback -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

And just as a follow-up to that, as we think about billings for the next couple of quarters going forward, I'm assuming we should expect this to be somewhat of a headwind to growth rate in maybe quarters two and three and maybe even four.

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Again, we don't believe that billings and bookings represent the revenue growth opportunities. Definitely, for bookings in future quarters, there will be some headwinds, but it does not necessarily mean that it impacts the revenue.

Brad Reback -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Jason Ader from William Blair. Your line is open.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Yeah. Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. First question for you is, for Shlomi, is there any lingering impact that you're seeing in the business from COVID and, you know, people not being in the office and not being able to get in front of certain folks? And then are you assuming in your guidance any benefits, especially in the second half, from reopening?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes, Jason. You know, unfortunately, what we see now in the world is kind of reminding us that the pandemic is still here. We started the script by sending our best wishes to the team in India. But India is just one country that is still struggling with the pandemic.

On our guidance, there is no change. We still see Q1, Q2, two quarters that will behave under the forced reality of the pandemic. We believe that Q3 and Q4 will act differently. We already have the team in Israel, the majority of our team, and R&D and product teams, are back to business, back to the swamp.

We hope that we will see more and more of our customers. Remember that JFrog is also a company that starts from the bottom-up. So the moment developers will be back to their seats, to conferences, the community will start to bubble again. I believe that we will start to see more and more demand, and some things that were kind of pushed aside will again become more important and will take different priorities in the organization.

But to your question, there is no change in the guidance. We still believe that the second half of the year will be a better half. And we are also aligning our road map and business plan accordingly.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

OK. Thank you. And then a follow-up for Jacob. Jacob, net retention rate is 130%, as you reported.

Where do you see that going over the next, I don't know, four to six quarters?

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. First of all, Jason, we see that the net dollar retention rate stabilized around these levels. Obviously, we have seen, over the past quarters, a reduction in the net dollar retention. Now, we see stabilization around these levels.

Our annual guidance midpoint suggests 33% year over year ago, and that implies a net dollar retention of 130%. So we continue to target 130% net dollar retention rate.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Right. And do you -- I mean is that the right level even beyond this year? Do you have any longer-term trajectory that you want to guide us toward?

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Obviously, we see a lot of opportunities in front of us with new product adoptions and new features that we launch that create enhanced monetization opportunities in the future. So we do believe that net dollar retention will remain and may even grow from this level.

Jason Ader -- William Blair -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Ittai Kidron -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Thanks. Hey, guys. I wanted to dig into the guidance itself. It was somewhat disappointing you didn't raise the guidance for the year, especially on the first quarter of the year.

So Shlomi, I want to kind of ask perhaps what, from your perspective, did not go right in the quarter? Were there parts of the business that you weren't happy performance-wise? And with respect to your hiring, you had said it clearly, you have a massive opportunity ahead of you. Do you feel like you're investing enough? Most companies in your size, with your growth, are not profitable for a reason. But you seem to think that you can still deliver profit and deliver on the growth. Why not invest more and drive more? Do you not see an opportunity to invest more dollars and drive more growth?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes, Ittai, hi. I think that these are two great questions. The first one is about the growth and the growth expected. And what we predicted happened, and we were very much aligned with the numbers.

We managed our portfolio and the potential alongside with the technology and the changes we saw in the market. Obviously, we are still under the reality that comes with COVID-19. And we were very pleased that we delivered the numbers that we committed to the market. We also see we have the telescope view of how 2021 will look like.

And I know that the JFrog growth and the JFrog efficiency go hand in hand. And I don't see a conflict here. Now regarding the potential of investing more and maybe harvest more, we never, never, before we went public until today, we never had the mantra of spend money and then you will bear more fruits. Actually, we are very aligned with our plan.

We invest a lot in all dimensions. We invest a lot in certain marketing. What you've seen in the free tier investment, the amazing work that is being done by our developer advocate teams, reaching out to the community, although we are all remote and building conferences that no one else in the market has. We deploy millions of dollars into our sales and marketing.

But we're also very much in line with our plan to make sure that what we do is the right thing and not just spending money for the sake of spending. On the R&D, we have grown the team significantly in the past year, hundreds of new Frogs joined JFrog in different swamps, and we are very pleased to see how fast the team is growing. And you can see the results. Like no other, no other vendor in the market released so much innovation in one quarter into the different products, six different products, all of them enjoyed from a material innovation that was offered to the community and to our customers.

So I never saw JFrog spending a dollar without the cost. And I also never saw for not spending a dollar because we had a strict budget. So we will go on building the company. We will go on with the growth of the company as projected.

And we will do what's needed in order to keep the business as a business when needed to be profitable, it would be profitable when needed, it will have more investment.

Ittai Kidron -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Very good. Maybe as a follow-up, can you talk about the productivity of your sales organization right now? How is it tracking relative to your expectations? And maybe how even is it across your base? Clearly, there are some that outperform and underperform, but is it generally -- are they close together or you have very big corners there?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. Well, the sales and marketing organization is growing significantly. As you remember from the previous calls, we are also developing the strategic team. It goes after the top customers and expand our footprint there.

Our marketing team is growing fast. And when I'm saying growing, it's not just in one location or two, it's actually globally. We now invest a lot in APAC. We see the growing demand in Asia Pacific for DevOps.

And we increased the team in Japan and in China and in India in order to support that. And what we also invest in is more partnerships, more integration, thinking about the channels in different shapes and forms of channels, not only on the self-hosted solution but also in the cloud. So you should -- when you look at the JFrog sales and marketing expansion, it's globally, it's hybrid, it's bottom-up, and it starts to be also top-down with the strategic team, I think, again, very much in line with our plan and our investment plan.

Ittai Kidron -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Very good. Good luck guys. Thanks.

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Rob Owens from Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Ben Schmitt -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Ben Schmitt on for Rob. You mentioned that in 1Q, you started to focus more on new logos. And wondering if you can remind us just the kind of expected trajectory for adoption for these new logos and when we would expect them to start materially impacting revenue growth?

Jacob Shulman -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I will address that question. So as we noted in our prepared remarks, we see acceleration in adding new customers to the JFrog team and portfolio. Actually, we've seen several quarters in a row grow in number of new customers coming to JFrog.

Just to remind that a significant portion of our revenue is coming from expansion of existing customers. That's why we believe that most of the future growth will come from expansion of existing customers. But obviously, it's very important for us to grow the overall customer account, so it will allow this, the land-and-expand notion, to continue for many years going forward.

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. And just to add to it, we are very focused on adding new logos and increasing the number of net new logos. But we also have to remember that the way it works in JFrog, and as Jacob mentioned, the expansion model, most of our new customers will land first on the subscription level. In the on-prem, it will be with the basic subscription of Artifactory.

In the cloud, it will be the lower tier. So revenue is not very much in line with the number of new logos. We are building the future by adding more and more new customers.

Ben Schmitt -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And you mentioned that distribution is one of the biggest factors that brings enterprises up to Enterprise+. Can you help us better understand the impetus behind that? What happens at those organizations, you know? Is it like a -- is it a DevOps organization on their side that needs to get organized and unified enough to need that distribution? Or what is the impetus that brings them to that point where they're ready for that?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. Well, that's also a great follow-up on your previous question. If you look at the numbers, the Enterprise+ revenues now represent 29% of our total revenue comparing to 60% of last year. So obviously, we see this goal.

We see the expansion. We see customers identifying the innovation and the benefit of using the full platform. A part of these triggers are the software distribution. Now you would ask yourself, what is different? Software delivery was there before JFrog 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago.

Software -- the world delivered software. The main difference is that now, organizations want to be fast, they want to be secure and they want to be efficient with their budget. They want to be cheap. So fast, obviously, as you get closer to your developer, and if you take whatever is ready and big in Artifactory and you push it to the edge, then you are faster.

If it's automated, even more. Secure, if you lock the pipeline if you scan it by Xray and you bless whatever release bundle you have that happened automatically from Artifactory, scanned by Xray and pushed to the edge, then you are more secure. You have more confidence. You can even move faster because you don't have all kinds of security gates in front of you.

And the third thing, you want to be efficient with your budget. Now, look at what happened just a few years ago. If you wanted to have a software update, you would push everything and you would have a new version on the edge. With Artifactory, Xray, JFrog Pipeline, and JFrog Distribution that enables that, you can push only the incremental piece of software that you want to update.

And therefore, your old pipeline, from building to distribution, becomes super efficient and saves a lot of resources for your company. Why this is changing? Because it used to be built by our customers, it used to be built by the community. You would build something on your network, maybe on top of a CDN, and now, you understand that you can have something faster, more secure, fully automated and save money not just on technology, but also on headcount. So the future looks as we've predicted, and we are very happy to see that we are starting to harvest the fruits of our labor as I started the answer with the percentage from the total revenue.

Ben Schmitt -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

That's really helpful. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Peggy Yu from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Peggy Yu -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. This is Peggy on behalf of Sanjit. I wanted to touch on the Enterprise+ subscription a little bit. It saw another quarter of uptick.

How much of that is coming from the pull-forward bookings because of enterprise hikes, pricing increase? And how do you expect the price increase to affect it in the longer run?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. So Enterprise+ pricing did not change. What changed is the pricing for enterprise package and some of the Pro X package. So as we added a lot of value to the portfolio, including Enterprise+ subscription, many of the customers decided that it's time for them to move to the subscription.

We actually added tens of customers to our Enterprise+ subscription. Part of these customers obviously utilize three price change levels, but we see adoption of our Enterprise+ subscription across different customers. And as I said, this quarter was probably the largest number of customers who transitioned to Enterprise+ subscription.

Peggy Yu -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. That's super helpful. And then I wanted to touch on the competitive environment a little bit.

A lot of DevOps players have talked about expanding into other parts of the DevOps pipeline. Have you seen any incremental competitive pressure on that front?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yeah. Well, Peggy, the landscape of DevOps is being expanded every day. Every day, we see more and more innovation stepping into the market and more vendors that are claiming part of the DevOps life cycle. If you really ask yourself what DevOps is, it's all about how can we build and push software in the most secure and fast way.

So in the landscape of building software, there is no difference on the source code guys, the Git companies, the different Git companies, Git providers. On the security side, we see an evolving market. There is more demand for security that is automated into the build-and-release flow. And we see more innovation alongside the developers and less solutions on the right side that is securing and pushing software.

In the world of automation, CI/CD, I believe that this world is quite mature on the CI level and very premature on the CD, the continuous deployment level. So there is still a lot of room to grow. We are also very pleased to see that the market vote with the road map items, they vote on the JFrog way, focusing on software packages, focusing on universal solutions. Universality starts to matter.

They start to appreciate the freedom of choice the developers demand. And more and more vendors from the biggest companies in the world, to the smallest, are talking with developers and not just with the CIO or the CISO of the organization.

Peggy Yu -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our last question is from Kingsley Crane from Berenberg. Your line is open.

Kingsley Crane -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you. Congrats on the quarter. It's good to see the expanded partnership with Atlassian and a great customer of yours for some time.

They also have some product overlap. They have Bitbucket in that left side of the ecosystem. They also have Bamboo somewhere in the pipeline. So if you look at the whole SDLC, how do you think about the relationship between those two product suites?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Atlassian is an amazing company. We are working together from day one. We love seeing them serving developers and the complementary solutions that Atlassian and JFrog bring together to the market. They have Bitbucket as the Git repository for source code.

They have the Bitbucket pipeline that replaced, I think, Bamboo, the CI server; Opsgenie and Jira, of course, to manage the administration and planning. And when you use Artifactory as your binary repository aligned with your Git repository, and you use Xray that sits on top of it, obviously, it plays well together. This is why we also reported in our call today a new integration or an enhanced integration with Atlassian, and we will keep on investing in this partnership. We actually love working with them.

Kingsley Crane -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Great. That's really helpful. So just one more would be, Atlassian is also a hybrid cloud company that's been moving toward cloud. And we've seen similar pricing dynamics play out with raising products in specific parts of the product suite.

So I guess how should we think about the strategy behind the recent prices raises as applied to just Pro and Pro X or on-prem?

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Well, as you know, JFrog's philosophy is that in the near future, the world will demand more and more hybrid solutions. If you look even 10 years from now, the world will demand hybrid solutions. When we speak with our top customers, the leaders of the Fortune 100 groups, they speak about hybrid and multi-cloud. None of them want to be just on-prem or just cloud.

And none of them want to become a one-cloud shop. What we are planning to do is to expand our multi-cloud and have more cloud vendors available for our users. And we're also going to double down on the hybrid solution, so our users will have the freedom to choose whether they use on-prem, cloud, or both of them. But with our eyes open, we also understand that the company, the big enterprise of tomorrow, are starting in the cloud and probably will grow in the cloud.

And therefore, you can see in our road map and in our deployment environment, in our services, in our sales and marketing investments, you see that we are very much focused on growing the cloud alongside our self-hosted solution.

Kingsley Crane -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Great. Makes perfect sense. Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I'm turning the call back over to Shlomi for closing remarks.

Shlomi Ben Haim -- Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Guys, I would like to thank you all for joining us today. May we have better days and good news post-pandemic by the next earnings call. And by then, may the Frog be with you all. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.