JFrog looks to raise up to $328 mln in U.S. IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - JFrog Ltd FROG.O, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology that delivers software updates, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $328 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company said it now expects its IPO price between $39 and $41 per share, up from between $33 and $37 per share expected earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

