JFrog looks to raise up to $328 mln in U.S. IPO
Sept 14 (Reuters) - JFrog Ltd FROG.O, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology that delivers software updates, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $328 million in its initial public offering in the United States.
The company said it now expects its IPO price between $39 and $41 per share, up from between $33 and $37 per share expected earlier.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFROG
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc