US Markets
FROG

JFrog looks to raise up to $328 mln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

JFrog Ltd, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology that delivers software updates, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $328 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - JFrog Ltd FROG.O, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology that delivers software updates, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $328 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company said it now expects its IPO price between $39 and $41 per share, up from between $33 and $37 per share expected earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FROG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular