JFrog (FROG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JFrog FROG is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5.



Markedly, this would be the company’s first earnings call. This DevOps software provider began trading on Nasdaq from Sep 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $37.6 million. Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at break-even over the past seven days.



JFrog’s third-quarter 2020 results are expected to reflect solid demand for DevOps solutions. The company’s tools manage to shorten the software-release cycle through automation, which is its major growth driver.



Steady adoption of the company’s Artifactory products remains a key catalyst. Moreover, an expanding product offering that focuses on automating majority of the software development process is expected to have strengthened clientele.



Moreover, the company’s subscription-based business model drives recurring revenues. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



JFrog has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and is #2 Ranked.



Yelp YELP has an Earnings ESP of +33.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.

