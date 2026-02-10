JFrog (FROG) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (FROG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $137.97 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JFrog metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License- self-managed' should come in at $7.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' will reach $129.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription- SaaS' reaching $64.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription- Subscription' will reach $65.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription' to come in at $73.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers >$100k in ARR' stands at 1,162 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,018 .

Over the past month, shares of JFrog have returned -11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, FROG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

