JFrog (FROG) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 27.74 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.87% from the latest reported closing price of 30.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.50%, a decrease of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.99% to 72,254K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemini Israel Funds IV holds 8,577K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company.

Insight Holdings Group holds 5,022K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 101,960.26% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 4,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 39.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,262K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,693K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 3.29% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

