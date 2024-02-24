JFrog (FROG) Price Target Increased by 32.68% to 50.07

The average one-year price target for JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) has been revised to 50.07 / share. This is an increase of 32.68% from the prior estimate of 37.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.43% from the latest reported closing price of 43.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 15.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.48%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.48% to 80,485K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,663K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares, representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 87.14% over the last quarter.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 2,823K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 45.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,509K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 99.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 1,117.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,495K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,468K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

JFrog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all types of technologies. JFrog products are available as open-source, on-premise, and on the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 customers, and top global brands depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

