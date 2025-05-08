JFROG Earnings Results: $FROG Reports Quarterly Earnings

JFROG ($FROG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $122,410,000, beating estimates of $119,808,873 by $2,601,127.

JFROG Insider Trading Activity

JFROG insiders have traded $FROG stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FROG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TALI NOTMAN (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 210,629 shares for an estimated $7,165,069 .

. YOAV LANDMAN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $6,915,124 .

. BEN HAIM SHLOMI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 202,748 shares for an estimated $6,744,353 .

. FREDERIC SIMON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $6,731,569 .

. YOSSI SELA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 73,852 shares for an estimated $2,454,775 .

. EDUARD GRABSCHEID (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 23,888 shares for an estimated $929,590.

JFROG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of JFROG stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JFROG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FROG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

JFROG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FROG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FROG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/16/2025

