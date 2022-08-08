JFrog Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FROG

In trading on Monday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.57, changing hands as high as $25.68 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FROG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.356 per share, with $42.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.30.

