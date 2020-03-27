JFE to cut 13% steel capacity by March 2024, predicts record loss

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it would cut its steel capacity by 13% by shutting a blast furnace by March 2024 due to weakening demand from manufacturers hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

Co will shut one blast furnace at Kawasaki in FY2023/24

To book impairment loss of 220 bln yen on assets in FY19/20

Expects 190 bln yen net loss vs. prior 13 bln yen net profit forecast

Adds details

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it would cut its steel capacity by 13% by shutting a blast furnace by March 2024 due to weakening demand from manufacturers hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

"We are facing an unprecedented and extremely challenging operating environment due to slumping steel demand from manufacturing industries hit by the U.S.-China trade war and rising prices of raw materials driven by China's increased output of steel," JFE Steel President Yoshihisa Kitano told a news conference.

The company forecast an impairment loss of about 220 billion yen ($2 billion) on its production facilities in Chiba and Kawasaki, near Tokyo, in the current business year ending this month.

As a result, the steelmaker slashed its full-year earnings forecast, predicting a record 190 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in net loss, compared with its prior estimate of a net profit of 13 billion yen.

Under the restructuring plans, it will close a blast furnace and other facilities at the East Japan Works (Keihin) in Kawasaki in the year that ends March 2024.

Japanese steelmakers are also facing waning domestic demand due to a decline in population.

Last year, crude steel output in Japan, the world's third-biggest steel producer, fell 4.8% to 99.28 million tonnes from a year earlier, edging below 100 million tonnes for the first time in 10 years, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

In February, Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T unveiled a plan to shut nearly 10% of its production capacity, an unprecedented move in the once-dominant Japanese steel industry hit by falling demand at home and competition from China.

($1 = 108.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters