JFE says to cut 13% steel capacity by March 2024, predicts record loss

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T said on Friday it will cut its steel unit's capacity by 13% by shutting a blast furnace by March 2024 to meet weakening demand from manufacturers hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

It also slashed its full-year earnings forecast, predicting a record 190 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in net loss for the year ending this month, instead of its previous estimate of a net profit of 13 billion yen.

($1 = 108.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.