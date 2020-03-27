JFE says to cut 13% steel capacity by March 2024, predicts record loss

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T said on Friday it will cut its steel unit's capacity by 13% by shutting a blast furnace by March 2024 to meet weakening demand from manufacturers hit by the U.S.-China trade war.

It also slashed its full-year earnings forecast, predicting a record 190 billion yen ($1.75 billion) in net loss for the year ending this month, instead of its previous estimate of a net profit of 13 billion yen.

