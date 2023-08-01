JFE Holdings (TYO:5411) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 2,126.24

The average one-year price target for JFE Holdings (TYO:5411) has been revised to 2,126.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 2,016.82 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 2,656.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.03% from the latest reported closing price of 2,215.50 / share.

JFE Holdings Maintains 4.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFE Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5411 is 0.12%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 43,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,787K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,792K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5411 by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,936K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5411 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,614K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5411 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,806K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,600K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5411 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

