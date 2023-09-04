News & Insights

JFE Holdings to raise $1.4 bln via share offering, convertible bonds

September 04, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese steel giant JFE Holdings 5411.T said on Tuesday its board has approved a fundraising plan through a public share offering and convertible bond issuance to overseas investors, totalling 211.4 billion yen ($1.44 billion).

The company will raise 121.5 billion yen by offering 55 million treasury shares and raise another 89.9 billion yen by issuing a five-year convertible bond, it said in regulatory filings.

The Nikkei newspaper had earlier reported the fundraising plan by JFE, Japan's second-largest steelmaker by output, for environmental investments.

JFE shares fell 8.5% in Tokyo market trading on Tuesday morning.

($1 = 146.5500 yen)

