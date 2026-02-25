JFE Holdings (JFEEF) Price Target Decreased by 14.88% to 13.55

The average one-year price target for JFE Holdings (OTCPK:JFEEF) has been revised to $13.55 / share. This is a decrease of 14.88% from the prior estimate of $15.92 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.65 to a high of $15.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.58% from the latest reported closing price of $14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFE Holdings. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 23.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFEEF is 0.07%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.65% to 48,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,675K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFEEF by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,373K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFEEF by 12.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,620K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFEEF by 6.30% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 1,955K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFEEF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,944K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.