JFE Holdings Adjusts Bond Conversion Price

JFE Holdings (JP:5411) has released an update.

JFE Holdings has adjusted the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2028 from ¥2,910.7 to ¥2,837.7, effective October 1, 2024. This adjustment follows an interim dividend payment of ¥50 per share. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in response to its dividend policies.

