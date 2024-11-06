News & Insights

Stocks

JFE Holdings Adjusts Bond Conversion Price

November 06, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JFE Holdings (JP:5411) has released an update.

JFE Holdings has adjusted the conversion price of its Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2028 from ¥2,910.7 to ¥2,837.7, effective October 1, 2024. This adjustment follows an interim dividend payment of ¥50 per share. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in response to its dividend policies.

For further insights into JP:5411 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JFEEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.