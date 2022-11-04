JFE cuts FY crude steel output plan but ups profit forecast

Recasts with earnings results and comments

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, 5411.T on Friday lowered its crude steel output plan for the year to March 31 due to slow demand at home and slumping overseas markets, but raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company now plans to produce 25 million tonnes of crude steel on a parent basis for the current financial year, down from its earlier forecast of 26 million tonnes.

"Recovery in automobile production in Japan and overseas steel markets appears to be slower than expected," Executive Vice President Masashi Terahata told a news conference.

For the April-September first half of the current year, JFE's net profit fell 12% to 123.3 billion yen ($833 million), dragged down by a yen's plunge against the U.S. dollar and higher electricity costs.

But the company raised its full-year profit forecast by 11% to 155 billion yen from its August prediction of 140 billion yen, beating a mean forecast of 145 billion yen among 9 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"We have achieved bigger improvement in (raising) product prices than we had expected during the first half as we were able to pass on the higher cost of key raw materials to our customers without delay," Terahata said.

"We also plan to accelerate the transfer of various costs to our customers in the second half," he said.

Going forward, Terahata cited the global economic situation, especially China's demand, as a concern.

"We expect the Chinese economy to recover from the late part of the second half, but a possible delay in the recovery of crude steel output in China and in the recovery of automobile production as well as the slowdown in the global economy could trigger changes in our outlook," he said.

