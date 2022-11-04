JFE cuts annual crude steel output f'cast to 25 mln T from 26 mln T

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T, 5411.T said on Friday it had cut its crude steel output plan for the year to March 31 on a parent basis to 25 million tonnes from 26 million tonnes due to slow demand at home and slumping overseas markets.

"Recovery in automobile production in Japan and overseas steel markets appears to be slower than expected," Executive Vice President Masashi Terahata told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.