JFB Rises 0.36% On Forecast Of 119% Q4 2025 Revenue Growth

December 23, 2025 — 01:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - JFB Construction Holdings (JFB) shares rose 0.36%, closing at $13.87, up $0.05, after the company said it expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues to increase 119% versus the fourth quarter of 2024.

The stock opened near $13.70, reached an intraday high around $14.10, and saw a low near $13.60, compared with a previous close of $13.82. JFB trades on the NasdaqGS.

JFB said several project milestones contributed to the anticipated revenue jump, including execution of an $18.9 million contract in October for the first phase of a high school construction project in DeSoto County, Florida, with a total estimated value of $100 million upon completion. The company is also constructing 79 townhouses in Port Salerno, Florida, and is working on a Courtyard Marriott development in Mississippi, in which it holds a 25% ownership stake.

In addition, JFB reported the completion of a $44 million private placement, with $34 million earmarked for general corporate operating expenses. Management said the DeSoto County project and other work are expected to support strong revenue performance into the first quarter of 2026 and beyond.

Trading volume was elevated, reflecting investor interest in the improved outlook. JFB's 52-week range spans approximately $5.00 to near $14.10, with shares moving toward the top of that range following the revenue forecast.

