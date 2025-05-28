JFB Construction Holdings Secures Over $69.5 Million in New Contracts for 2025

JFB Construction Holdings announces over $69.5 million in new contracts, continuing strong revenue growth in 2025.

JFB Construction Holdings, a publicly traded real estate development and construction company, announced the signing of new contracts worth over $69.5 million in 2025, reflecting its diverse capabilities in hospitality, retail, industrial, and residential sectors. CEO Joseph F. Basile, III highlighted this achievement as a significant milestone, building on a strong Q1 2025 performance that saw a 93% increase in year-over-year revenues. He emphasized the company's focus on delivering value and maintaining its reputation through operational excellence and customer satisfaction. With extensive experience across multiple states and a strong track record of client referrals, JFB aims to establish itself as a leading name in the real estate development industry while continuing to enhance shareholder value. The press release also contains caution regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may vary due to various uncertainties.

JFB Construction Holdings has executed new contracts totaling over $69.5 million in 2025, indicating strong business growth and expanding market presence.

The company reported a significant 93% year-over-year increase in revenues for Q1 2025, showcasing robust financial performance.

These contracts span multiple key business verticals, highlighting JFB's diversified portfolio and capacity to serve various sectors including hospitality and residential development.

The CEO emphasized the company's commitment to operational success and maintaining a strong reputation, which could enhance investor confidence and brand value.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to investor skepticism, as actual results could differ materially from the company's projections, potentially impacting credibility.

The warning against reliance on forward-looking statements reflects inherent business risks and uncertainties, which might raise concerns among potential investors about the company's stability and future performance.

The statement about uncertainty regarding future commercial success suggests that ongoing growth is not guaranteed, which could affect investor confidence.

What is the total value of new contracts announced by JFB Construction in 2025?

JFB Construction has announced new contracts totaling more than $69.5 million to date in 2025.

Which business sectors is JFB Construction focusing on?

JFB Construction is focusing on hospitality, commercial retail, industrial, high-end residential, and real estate development.

What did the CEO highlight about the company's recent growth?

CEO Joseph F. Basile, III highlighted a 93% increase in year-over-year revenues reported in Q1 2025.

How does JFB Construction ensure customer trust and project success?

JFB Construction emphasizes keeping promises to customers, showcasing an incredibly versatile and efficient team.

In how many U.S. states has JFB provided contracting services?

JFB Construction has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

$JFB Insider Trading Activity

$JFB insiders have traded $JFB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA ANN BASILE has made 2 purchases buying 193,940 shares for an estimated $800,002 and 0 sales.

Lantana, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a Real Estate Development and construction company focused on Hospitality, commerical, industrial and residential property development, announces that it has executed new contracts totaling more than $69.5 million to date in 2025. These contracts represent several key business verticals, including hospitality, commercial retail, industrial, high-end residential and real estate development.





“This achievement is such an important milestone for our company, continuing the momentum of our most recent Q1 2025 results announcement of over 93% increase in year-over-year revenues,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “These contracts span multiple sectors of our business and underscore our ability to leverage our partnerships and goodwill to execute our strategic growth plans.





“We believe that our operational success and growth will continue throughout the future. We have an incredibly versatile team with extremely efficient performance. Our ability to keep our promises, to our customers, remain paramount to our continued success and reputation. Our goal is to advance the JFB brand to be recognized as one on the country’s premier real estate developers and general contractors and to deliver long-term value to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Basile.







About JFB Construction Holdings







JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.





JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.





JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







JFB Construction Holdings Contact:







Joseph F. Basile, III





561-582-9840.







joe@jfbconstruction.net









Investor Relations Contact:







CORE IR





Mike Mason





516 222 2560







investors@jfbconstruction.net





