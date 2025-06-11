JFB Construction Holdings Begins Construction on Luxury Equestrian Estate in Wellington, Florida

JFB Construction Holdings starts building a luxury equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida, enhancing its residential construction portfolio.

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction firm, announced the start of construction on a custom multi-million-dollar equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida. CEO Joseph F. Basile, III emphasized Wellington's status as a premier horse sports destination, highlighting the estate's features including a 17,000 square foot main house, a guest house, a six-stall barn, and a riding arena on a five-acre property. This project is part of JFB's strategy to expand its high-end residential construction segment, which aligns with the company's announced $69.5 million in new contracts for 2025. JFB focuses on custom home builds in South Florida and values its collaborative relationships with architects and designers to enhance its service offerings.

Potential Positives

Commencement of construction on a custom multi-million-dollar residence in Wellington, enhancing JFB's high-end residential construction portfolio.

The project showcases JFB's focus on the luxury equestrian market, aligning with the reputation of Wellington as a premier horse sports destination.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to diversify service offerings, reflecting growth potential in the residential construction segment.

JFB's established relationships with architects and designers are likely to create further project opportunities, indicating a strong network for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily reliant on forward-looking statements, which caution stakeholders against placing too much trust in anticipated results and outcomes, possibly indicating uncertainty about future performance.

The emphasis on high-end residential construction, while a growth strategy, risks overexposure to economic downturns that could affect luxury markets, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in their business model.

The press release does not address any challenges or risks associated with commencing a large-scale project, which may lead to concerns about transparency and the management of expectations among investors and clients.

FAQ

What recent construction project has JFB Construction commenced?

JFB Construction has started building a custom multi-million-dollar equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida.

What features does the new equestrian estate include?

The estate features a 17,000 square foot home, an attached guest house, a six-stall barn, and a full riding arena.

Why is Wellington, Florida important for equestrian living?

Wellington is renowned as the premier destination for horse sports globally, making equestrian estates highly desirable.

How does JFB Construction ensure project quality?

JFB emphasizes strong relationships with architects, engineers, and designers to guarantee high-quality construction and project success.

What areas does JFB Construction primarily serve?

JFB Construction mainly focuses on custom home builds in the South Florida region.

$JFB Insider Trading Activity

$JFB insiders have traded $JFB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JFB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA ANN BASILE has made 2 purchases buying 193,940 shares for an estimated $800,002 and 0 sales.

Lantana, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial and residential property development, announces that it has commenced construction on a custom-build, multi-million-dollar residence and equestrian estate in Wellington, Florida.





“Owning an equestrian estate home in the established community of Wellington, Florida is truly a unique experience,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “Wellington is globally recognized as the premier horse sports destination in the world. The 17,000 square foot home is situated on a five-acre estate. It is a single-family house with an attached guest house, a six-stall barn with a detached utility garage and a full riding arena.





“This custom estate with state-of-the-art equestrian facilities is part of the high-end residential construction segment of JFB and was included as part of our previous announcement of $69.5 million in new contracts to date for 2025. Our residential construction segment focuses on custom home builds primarily in the South Florida region. In 2025, we have focused more on growth of this segment to continue to diversify our service offerings. Our relationships with architects, engineers and designers create opportunities for our participation in these projects, and we will continue to foster these relationships to continue growth in this segment,” concluded Mr. Basile.







About JFB Construction Holdings







JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.





JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.





JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







JFB Construction Holdings Contact:







Joseph F. Basile, III





561-582-9840.







joe@jfbconstruction.net









Investor Relations Contact:







CORE IR





Mike Mason





516 222 2560







investors@jfbconstruction.net





