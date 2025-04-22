JFB Construction Holdings to Begin Construction on Auto Clubhouse in Charlotte, NC in Q3 2025

JFB Construction Holdings announced plans for Auto Clubhouse Charlotte, a large luxury car storage facility, starting Q3 2025.

JFB Construction Holdings has announced plans to begin construction on the Auto Clubhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, expected to start in Q3 2025. This project marks the company's largest commercial construction venture to date, featuring a 103,000 square foot warehouse for luxury car storage, which includes 42 luxury condo bays and a separate 40,000 square foot storage facility. CEO Joseph F. Basile, III emphasized that this project will play a crucial role in the future growth of the company, which is focusing on areas with increasing populations in the Southern Atlantic region. The Auto Clubhouse aims to cater to affluent car enthusiasts with customizable garages, high-end security, and a clubhouse. JFB is also planning additional locations in Dallas, Scottsdale, and Sarasota, while its foundation is built on client trust and referrals from previous projects.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the Auto Clubhouse project represents the largest single commercial construction project in JFB's history, highlighting the company's growth potential.

Development of a luxury auto storage facility targets a niche market of affluent auto enthusiasts, potentially leading to increased revenue streams.

The project in Charlotte, along with planned expansions in other cities, indicates strategic regional growth and diversification of JFB's service offerings.

CEO's statement emphasizes the importance of the general commercial construction division, suggesting a focus on future growth opportunities in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the Auto Clubhouse project may raise concerns about the company's ability to successfully manage and finance such a large-scale construction endeavor, given it is the largest single project in its history.

Forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future success come with significant risks and uncertainties, which could lead to actual results deviating materially from expectations and projections.

There may be a reliance on a niche market of affluent clients, which could expose the company to economic fluctuations affecting luxury markets.

FAQ

When will construction on Auto Clubhouse Charlotte begin?

Construction on Auto Clubhouse Charlotte is expected to commence in Q3 2025.

What is the size and purpose of Auto Clubhouse?

Auto Clubhouse is a 103,000 square foot warehouse designed for luxury car storage and includes 42 auto condo bays.

Where will the Auto Clubhouse locations be built?

Additional Auto Clubhouse locations are planned in Dallas, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sarasota, Florida.

What kind of community is Auto Clubhouse targeting?

Auto Clubhouse is targeting affluent high-net-worth auto enthusiasts looking for luxury car storage solutions.

What role does JFB Construction play in this project?

JFB Construction will serve as the prime contractor managing the design and construction of Auto Clubhouse.

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, today announced plans to commence, in Q3 2025, the largest single commercial construction project in company history. Pursuant to the Agreement, JFB will serve as the prime contractor to manage design and construction of Auto Clubhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, a 103,000 square foot warehouse for car storage that contains 42 luxury auto condo bays and a 40,000 square foot storage building for luxury vehicles.





“Our general commercial construction division that has been a key component of our past growth will continue to be instrumental in the future growth of our business which represents a significant portion of our total revenue,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “The Auto Clubhouse project is our largest single commercial / industrial construction project to date, in which we will serve as the prime contractor. This is a 103,000 square foot warehouse and condos to store luxury vehicles. We believe that this industrial project will open the doors for more industrial projects in the future. Our general commercial construction division will continue to focus on the Southern Atlantic region of the United States in the short to mid-term, focusing on regions where we forecast continued state-to-state migration and expanding population growth.”





Auto Clubhouse is an exclusive community of affluent high net-worth auto enthusiasts looking to store their luxury cars. The community offers built-to-suit customizable garages, which will be also constructed by JFB Construction, with high-end security, a members’ clubhouse and additional benefits. The first Auto Clubhouse is under construction in Jupiter, Florida. The Company is currently in planning stage for the building of additional Auto Clubhouse locations in Dallas, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Sarasota, Florida.







About JFB Construction Holdings







JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.





JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.





JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







JFB Construction Holdings Contact:







Joseph F. Basile, III





561-582-9840.









joe@jfbconstruction.net











Investor Relations Contact:







CORE IR





Mike Mason





516 222 2560









investors@jfbconstruction.net







