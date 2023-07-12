News & Insights

J&F makes $2 bln offer for Novonor stake in Braskem -report

July 12, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Paula Arend Laier for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding firm J&F has presented an offer of 10 billion reais ($2.08 billion) for the stake held by conglomerate Novonor in petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

That would make J&F, controlled by the billionaire Batista family that owns meatpacker JBS JBSS3.SA, the latest bidder for a controlling stake in the petrochemical firm, which also has state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA as a major shareholder.

Earlier this year, U.S. asset manager Apollo APO.N and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) made a joint bid to buy Braskem, which was then followed by an offer from Brazil's Unipar Carbocloro UNIP6.SA.

Braskem, Novonor and J&F did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares in Braskem rose more than 4.5% after the news.

Proceeds of a potential sale would pay the Novonor's creditors, mainly large banks, which would still need to greenlight any deal as the conglomerate's stake in Braskem is pledged as collateral.

($1 = 4.8102 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Steven Grattan)

