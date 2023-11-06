Jewish groups, major US law firm launch campus antisemitism helpline

By David Thomas

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday it has teamed up with a group of Jewish organizations to launch a legal helpline for college students and teachers who experience antisemitism on campus.

The Campus Antisemitism Legal Line (CALL) is led by volunteers from 1,800-lawyer Gibson Dunn, the Anti-Defamation League, Hillel International and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Tensions at some U.S. college campuses have boiled over as students take sides and have hosted dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the past month. The Anti-Defamation League last month reported a nearly 400% spike in U.S. antisemitic incidents overall since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Last week, more than 80 major U.S. law firms, including Gibson Dunn, urged the deans of the nation's top-ranked law schools to take an "unequivocal stance" against antisemitism, Islamophobia, and discrimination on their campuses amid the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.

"Our north star is to keep college students safe and to provide them with a mechanism to seek counsel if that’s what’s necessary to ensure they’re safe on campus," said Orin Snyder, a Gibson Dunn partner and one of the helpline's leaders.

Students, teachers and faculty members can report instances of antisemitism, including intimidation and harassment, on CALL's website — legal-protection.org — or text "CALLhelp" to 51555.

Snyder said a volunteer lawyer will call the person for more information to pass on to a smaller team of people from ADL, Gibson Dunn, Brandeis and Hillel, who will then decide whether action should be taken.

The volunteers include lawyers from Gibson Dunn and U.S. law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Matt Benjamin, another Gibson Dunn partner and helpline leader, said his firm has a "large and dedicated pool of attorneys" supporting this project.

The helpline launched Monday, and it is already receiving reports, Snyder said. He said he hopes it will be a deterrent against antisemitism.

