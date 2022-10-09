Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Jewett-Cameron Trading, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$37m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, Jewett-Cameron Trading has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Jewett-Cameron Trading has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Jewett-Cameron Trading doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 34%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 11%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Jewett-Cameron Trading is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Jewett-Cameron Trading does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

While Jewett-Cameron Trading isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.