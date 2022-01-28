Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Jewett-Cameron Trading Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of November 2021, Jewett-Cameron Trading had US$5.00m of debt, up from US$680.7k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$1.24m in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.76m.

NasdaqCM:JCTC.F Debt to Equity History January 28th 2022

A Look At Jewett-Cameron Trading's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jewett-Cameron Trading had liabilities of US$8.68m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$125.8k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.24m in cash and US$5.81m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.76m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a market capitalization of US$27.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 114 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is just as well that Jewett-Cameron Trading's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 41% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Jewett-Cameron Trading will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Jewett-Cameron Trading saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Jewett-Cameron Trading's EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But the good news is it seems to be able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT with ease. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Jewett-Cameron Trading is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Jewett-Cameron Trading has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

