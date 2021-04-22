Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jewett-Cameron Trading is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$4.6m ÷ (US$23m - US$3.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Therefore, Jewett-Cameron Trading has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

NasdaqCM:JCTC.F Return on Capital Employed April 22nd 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Jewett-Cameron Trading's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROCE Trend?

Jewett-Cameron Trading is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 32% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROCE

To bring it all together, Jewett-Cameron Trading has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 77% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Jewett-Cameron Trading (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

