Jewett-Cameron Trading Company to Participate in Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29.

$JCTC Insider Trading Activity

$JCTC insiders have traded $JCTC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OREGON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $226,989.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



NORTH PLAINS, Ore., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (“Jewett-Cameron”) (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 29, 2025.







Company Webcast







The webcast presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at



https://lythampartners.com/spring2025/



or directly at



https://app.webinar.net/wrj2l50kV9X



. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.







1x1 Meetings







Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at



1x1@lythampartners.com



or register for the event at



https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/



.







About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.







Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog



®



, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate



®



, Fit-Right



®



, Perimeter Patrol



®



, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Steel Pos



®



for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld



®



for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline



®



, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at



www.jewettcameron.com



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans”, “expects”, “aims”, “believes”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to, the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, uncertain tariff and transport rates, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Robert Blum





Lytham Partners





Phone: (602) 889-9700







JCTC@lythampartners.com





