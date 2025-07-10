Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. to Announce Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results on July 14, 2025

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company will report Q3 2025 results on July 14, followed by a webcast for investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter operational and financial results on July 14, 2025, after the market closes. A webcast to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, allowing for a question and answer session afterwards. The webcast can be accessed live and archived on the company's website. Jewett-Cameron operates from North Plains, Oregon, and focuses on manufacturing and distributing innovative outdoor products, including specialty metal items and sustainable bags, under various brands such as Lucky Dog® and MyEcoWorld®. More information is available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Jewett-Cameron is set to report its operational and financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter, indicating transparency and accountability to shareholders.

The scheduled webcast on July 14, 2025, includes a question and answer session, promoting engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The company operates across diverse product segments, including patented specialty metal and sustainable bag products, which may enhance its market competitiveness.

Jewett-Cameron's established brands and product offerings may strengthen brand loyalty and customer retention in their respective markets.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide preliminary figures or highlights ahead of the earnings announcement may lead to investor uncertainty regarding company performance.

Scheduling the webcast immediately after the market close might limit live participation from investors actively trading at that time.

Company’s reliance on a diverse product range without specific performance indicators may raise questions about its ability to compete effectively in certain markets.

FAQ

When will Jewett-Cameron report its third quarter results?

Jewett-Cameron will report its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on July 14, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast can be accessed live and archived at https://app.webinar.net/DwQGzaQz13J and on Jewett-Cameron's Investor Relations page.

What time is the Jewett-Cameron webcast scheduled?

The Jewett-Cameron webcast is scheduled for July 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

What products does Jewett-Cameron specialize in?

Jewett-Cameron specializes in specialty metal products, sustainable bags, and wood products for various markets.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries regarding Jewett-Cameron?

For investor inquiries, contact Robert Blum at Lytham Partners by phone at (602) 889-9700 or via email at JCTC@lythampartners.com.

$JCTC Insider Trading Activity

$JCTC insiders have traded $JCTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OREGON has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 76,754 shares for an estimated $327,460.

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (“Jewett-Cameron”) (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter, after the market close on Monday, July 14, 2025. The Company has scheduled a webcast that same day, Monday, July 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.







Webcast Details









Date and Time



: Monday, July 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time







Webcast Information



: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at



https://app.webinar.net/DwQGzaQz13J



, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at



https://jewettcameron.com/pages/investor-relations



.







About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF)







Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog



®



, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate



®



, Fit-Right



®



, Perimeter Patrol



®



, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Steel Post



®



for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld



®



for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline



®



, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at



www.jewettcameron.com



.







Investor Contact:







Robert Blum





Lytham Partners





Phone: (602) 889-9700







JCTC@lythampartners.com









