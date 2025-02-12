Jewett-Cameron Expands MyEcoWorld® Pet Waste Bags into 59 Tops Friendly Markets by February 2025

Jewett-Cameron expands MyEcoWorld® pet waste bags into 59 Tops Friendly Markets, promoting eco-friendly products amid increasing plastic bans.

Quiver AI Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has announced the expansion of its MyEcoWorld® Pet Waste Bags into 59 Tops Friendly Markets in the Northeast, starting in late February 2025. This move reflects a growing trend among grocery retailers to align with environmentally conscious consumers amid increasing plastic bans across the U.S. MyEcoWorld® products, recognized for their extensive certifications, offer certified compostable alternatives, including pet waste and food waste bags, catering to the demand for sustainable solutions. The company, which emphasizes quality and environmental stewardship, sees this retail expansion as a pivotal moment in its strategy to provide innovative and responsible products that significantly reduce reliance on traditional plastics.

Potential Positives

Expansion of MyEcoWorld® Pet Waste Bags into 59 Tops Friendly Markets represents a significant milestone in reaching environmentally conscious consumers.

The launch aligns with increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, amid growing plastic bans across the country.

MyEcoWorld®'s extensive certifications, including Silver Ecovadis and BPI Certification, enhance consumer confidence in the product's environmental claims.

This expansion into grocery channels opens new sales opportunities and reduces seasonality concerns for the company’s product line.

Potential Negatives

Expansion into grocery may indicate a lack of diverse revenue sources, relying heavily on a new product line in a competitive market.

The press release highlights potential risks associated with competition and customer concentration, which could threaten the company's market position.

There is a significant focus on certifications, suggesting that establishing credibility in the market may be a challenge amidst skepticism about greenwashing.

FAQ

What is MyEcoWorld®?

MyEcoWorld® is a sustainability-focused brand providing certified compostable pet waste and food waste bags.

Where will MyEcoWorld® products be sold?

MyEcoWorld® products will be available in 59 Tops Friendly Markets throughout the Northeast by February 2025.

What certifications does MyEcoWorld® hold?

MyEcoWorld® boasts several certifications, including Silver Ecovadis, Global Recycled Standard, and BPI Certification for compostable products.

Why are compostable bags important?

Compostable bags help reduce reliance on single-use plastics and support environmentally responsible waste management solutions.

How does MyEcoWorld® ensure product quality?

MyEcoWorld® products undergo rigorous independent testing to verify environmental claims and meet stringent safety criteria.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, is excited to announce the expansion of MyEcoWorld® Pet Waste Bags into 59 Tops Friendly Markets across the Northeast starting late February 2025.





Grocery retailers are recognizing the shift in consumer preferences toward environmentally responsible choices, and MyEcoWorld® stands out as a leader in providing certified compostable alternatives. Headquartered in Amherst, New York, Tops Friendly Markets operates 150 full-scale supermarkets in New York, Vermont and Northern Pennsylvania.





“The increasing interest from retailers reflects the strength of our product offerings and our strategic focus on growth sectors aligned with consumer demand for sustainable solutions,” said Mike Siuda, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Jewett-Cameron. “Our commitment to quality and environmental stewardship supports our retail partners and broader business objectives.”





As the exclusive representative for MyEcoWorld® in the United States and Canada, Jewett-Cameron is proud to bring these innovative products to the growing market of environmentally conscious consumers. According to the “Plastic Bag Bans Work” report by Environment America Research & Policy Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund (January 2024), plastic bag bans have surged over the past decade, with the percentage of the U.S. population covered by statewide bans rising from 12% to 25% between 2020-2024. Currently, 12 states have enacted statewide bans, and over 500 municipalities across 28 states have local plastic ban ordinances in place.





In an industry often criticized for greenwashing, MyEcoWorld® sets a benchmark with its comprehensive certification standards. The brand's commitment to environmental integrity is reflected through a range of globally recognized certifications, including the Silver Ecovadis Certification, the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) for PCR verification, and the BPI Certification, widely regarded as North America's highest standard for compostable products. Alongside pet waste bags made with certified compostable materials, MyEcoWorld® offers 3-gallon and 13-gallon certified compostable food waste bags, designed for effective household food waste management and composting.





Certifications play a pivotal role in today’s sustainability landscape, serving as trusted indicators of environmental performance and authenticity. Unlike unverified environmental claims, certified products undergo rigorous independent testing and evaluation to meet stringent environmental and safety criteria. By holding these prestigious certifications, MyEcoWorld® demonstrates an unwavering commitment to sustainability, offering transparency and fostering trust among consumers, retailers, and investors. This dedication not only helps combat greenwashing but also reinforces the brand’s position as a reliable choice for those seeking genuinely eco-friendly products.





“Not all alternatives to traditional plastic bags are created equal and we are proud to offer a truly sustainable innovative product line that gives consumers an opportunity for environmentally responsible purchases without compromising quality performance,” said Chad Summers, CEO and President of Jewett-Cameron. “This product line opens up new sales channels with a less seasonal product and also offers recurring sales to a different customer base than our steel and fence products customers.”





This retail expansion highlights the growing adoption of MyEcoWorld® and Jewett-Cameron's commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that replace conventional single-use plastics. This expansion into a major grocery chain represents a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to support a more sustainable future.







About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company







Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: JCTC) is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at





www.jewettcameron.com











About MyEcoWorld®







MyEcoWorld® is a sustainability-focused brand exclusively represented in North America by Jewett-Cameron Company. MyEcoWorld® is dedicated to creating innovative products that make a tangible, positive difference for the planet; MyEcoWorld® empowers consumers to make eco-friendly choices in their daily lives. Our mission is to transform the market with products that balance high performance, affordability, and sustainability, supporting a greener future for generations to come. MyEcoWorld® product lines include compostable bags made with 30% corn and other certified compostable materials to meet rigorous environmental standards and Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) bags certified to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). These products, which include food waste bags, yard waste bags, and pet waste bags, are designed to offer puncture resistance, odor control, leak-proof reliability, and versatility for various waste management needs. At MyEcoWorld®, we strive to create a circular economy, reduce landfill waste, and educate consumers about eco-friendly practices, making sustainable living accessible and impactful for all. For more information, visit





www.myecoworld.com











Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans”, “expects”, “aims”, “believes”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to, the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Robert Blum





Lytham Partners





Phone: (602) 889-9700







JCTC@lythampartners.com





