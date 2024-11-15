News & Insights

Jewett-Cameron to Announce Fiscal 2024 Results

November 15, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (JCTC) has released an update.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is set to release its fiscal 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter results on November 20, 2024, after the market closes. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast for further insights and a Q&A session. Jewett-Cameron is known for its innovative products in outdoor spaces, including pet products, fencing, and sustainable bags.

