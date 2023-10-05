News & Insights

Jewellery retailer Pandora raises growth targets

October 05, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Jewellery retailer Pandora PNDORA.CO raised its growth targets on Thursday as it said investments in the brand and store network were paying off, but it sounded a note of caution on China.

The Danish company said it now targeted a compound annual growth rate of 7-9% for the 2023-2026 period and an EBIT margin of 26-27% by 2026.

Pandora now aims for a like-for-like compound annual growth rate of 4-6%, up from 3-5%, and a higher contribution from the expansion of its store network of around 3%, up from 1-2%.

In China, Pandora said it still sees long-term growth potential but "building a sizeable business in China will be a longer journey than originally anticipated". In 2021 Pandora said it aimed to triple revenue in China from the 2019 levels.

A property slump, weak consumer spending and high debt levels are weighing on China's economy, hurting many Western brands and retailers with a big exposure to China.

Globally Pandora said it targeted revenue of 34 billion-36 billion Danish krone ($4.79 billion-$5.08 billion) in 2026, up from around 27 billion krone expected for 2023.

