Jewellery retailer Pandora raises growth targets

October 05, 2023 — 01:56 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Jewellery retailer Pandora PNDORA.CO on Thursday raised its growth targets as it said investments in the brand and store network were paying off, but it remained cautious on the Chinese market.

Pandora said it was now targeting a compound annual growth rate of 7-9% for the 2023-2026 period and an EBIT margin of 26-27% by 2026.

Pandora now aims for a like-for-like compound annual growth rate of 4-6%, up from 3-5%, and a higher contribution from the expansion of its store network of around 3%, up from 1-2%.

