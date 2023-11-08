News & Insights

Jewellery maker Pandora's Q3 profit falls less than expected, raises sales outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

November 08, 2023 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Wednesday reported a third-quarter operating profit above expectations and raised its full-year sales outlook.

Operating profit fell to 920 million crowns ($132 million)from a year-earlier 978 million, against a mean forecast in an analyst poll published by Pandora of 875 million, on organic sales growth of 11%.

Pandora said it now expected full-year organic sales growth of 5%-6%. Its previous forecast was for 2-5% growth. It maintained a full-year operating profit margin forecast of around 25%.

($1 = 6.9798 Danish crowns)

