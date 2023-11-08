Jewellery maker Pandora's Q3 profit falls less than expected, raises sales outlook

Adds earnings, outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Wednesday reported a third-quarter operating profit above expectations and raised its full-year sales outlook.

Operating profit fell to 920 million crowns ($132 million)from a year-earlier 978 million, against a mean forecast in an analyst poll published by Pandora of 875 million, on organic sales growth of 11%.

Pandora said it now expected full-year organic sales growth of 5%-6%. Its previous forecast was for 2-5% growth. It maintained a full-year operating profit margin forecast of around 25%.

($1 = 6.9798 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.