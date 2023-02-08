Commodities

Jewellery maker Pandora says organic sales could rise or fall this year

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

Adds detail, CEO comment

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO expects organic sales growth between -3% and 3% this year, it said on Wednesday as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

Analysts had expected the organic growth forecast to come in at 1% on average.

"We ended 2022 on a high note. Despite the macroeconomic pressure on consumers and COVID-19 headwinds in China, we continue to deliver solid growth vs. pre-pandemic levels," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

Pandora reported quarterly sales of 9.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.43 billion), above an average forecast of 9.6 billion in a poll of analysts compiled by the company.

It proposed a dividend of 16 crowns per share and a new share buy-back programme of 2.4 billion crowns, with an intention to increase that to 5 billion unless macroeconomic conditions worsen, it said.

($1 = 6.9305 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.