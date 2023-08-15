News & Insights

Jewellery maker Pandora raises guidance after Q2 sales beat

August 15, 2023 — 01:49 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue outlook as it reported second-quarter sales above analyst forecasts.

Sales rose to 5.9 billion Danish crowns ($864 million) in the April-June period from 5.7 billion a year ago, compared to an average of 5.7 billion expected by analysts in a poll published by Pandora.

"We are pleased with delivering yet another solid quarter against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty," CEO Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

"Given our solid performance so far, our updated guidance now sees another year of positive organic growth," Lacik added.

Pandora said it now expected organic sales growth between 2% and 5%, against an earlier range of between -2% and 3%. Analysts ahead of the news on average expected 3% organic sales growth this year, according to the company-provided poll.

