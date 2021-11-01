Jewellery maker Pandora lifts 2021 outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pandora PNDORA.CO, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, on Monday lifted its sales and profit margin outlook for the year, citing a strong performance in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.