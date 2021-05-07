Jeweller Pandora's April sales leap by 214%

Adds detail, comment, share

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora's PNDORA.CO April sales grew by 214% from a year earlier to 1.76 billion Danish crowns ($285.39 million) despite 25% of its stores remaining closed, it said in a trading update on Friday.

Shares in Pandora traded up 2.4% in early morning trade.

The update followed the more than fourfold jump in quarterly operating profit reported earlier in the week, helped by stimulus packages in the United States.

"The strong sell-out performance in April was driven by the United States, where performance was even stronger than in the first quarter," Pandora said.

About 20% of its stores currently remain closed, Pandora said.

Organic revenue growth so far this year is at 37%, the company said as it maintained its full-year guidance for organic growth above 12% and an earnings before interest and tax margin (EBIT) of above 22%.

($1 = 6.1670 Danish crowns)

