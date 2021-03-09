Commodities

Jeweller Pandora posts 12% organic sales growth in February

Jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday posted organic sales growth of 12% in February despite around a quarter of its 2,700 stores worldwide being shut.

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Tuesday posted organic sales growth of 12% in February despite around a quarter of its 2,700 stores worldwide being shut.

"Pandora is pleased with the performance so far in 2021," Pandora said in a trading statement, adding that sell-out growth in the United States continued to be "very strong."

Sales in shops or online to customers in February grew 7% year on year, it said.

Year to date, organic growth stood at 4% with while actual sales to customers grew 1%, Pandora said. It kept its financial guidance unchanged.

The number of stores shut fell to 25% from 30% at the beginning of February, it said.

