Jeweller Pandora has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus

Danish jeweller Pandora has suspended all business with Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company suspended operations on Feb 24, it said.

Pandora has no employees in Russia or Belarus and its products are sold via distributors in both countries, a company spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the business in those two countries makes up less than 1% of its total revenue.

