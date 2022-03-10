Jeweller Pandora has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus

COPENHAGEN, March 10 (Reuters) - Danish jeweller Pandora PNDORA.CO has suspended all business with Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company suspended operations on Feb 24, it said.

Pandora has no employees in Russia or Belarus and its products are sold via distributors in both countries, a company spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the business in those two countries makes up less than 1% of its total revenue.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

