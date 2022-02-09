Jeweller Pandora eyes organic revenue growth of 3% to 6% in 2022

Adds CEO quote, details, share buy-back programme

COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO expects to improve sales this year, the company said on Wednesday, as it reported full-year earnings in line with preliminary results published last month.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, said it expected organic revenue to grow by between 3% and 6% in 2022, in line with an average of 5% expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

"We end 2021 on a high note with record-breaking revenue and sell-out in Q4, and I am pleased that we are able to increase our 2023 revenue target by around DKK 2 billion," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

The firm saw organic sales for the full year grow 23% to a record 23.4 billion Danish crowns ($3.59 billion), above its guidance and in line with preliminary results published in January.

In a strategy update from September, Pandora said it aims to meet a total revenue growth target of between 6%-8% during 2021-2023.

Pandora reconfirmed its strategy on Wednesday, but said it now expects total revenue in 2023 to be around 27 billion Danish crowns to 28.1 billion Danish crowns ($4.14-$4.31 billion), up from an earlier range of 24.8 billion to 26.2 billion.

The firm also proposed a dividend of 16 Danish crowns per share and said it would launch a 3.3 billion share buyback programme in the period between Feb. 9, 2022 and Feb. 3, 2023.

($1 = 6.5174 Danish crowns)

