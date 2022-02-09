Commodities

Jeweller Pandora eyes organic revenue growth of 3% to 6% in 2022

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Danish jewellery maker Pandora expects to improve sales this year, the company said on Wednesday, as it reported full-year earnings in line with preliminary results published last month.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, said it expected organic revenue to grow by between 3% and 6% in 2022, in line with an average of 5% expected by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

