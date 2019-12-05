Companies

Jetstar pilots vote in favour of industrial action over pay deal

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Budget airline Jetstar's pilots have voted in favour of industrial action that could delay flights in the coming weeks after failing to agree on a pay deal, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) said on Friday.

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Budget airline Jetstar's pilots have voted in favour of industrial action that could delay flights in the coming weeks after failing to agree on a pay deal, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) said on Friday.

The measures that could be taken at the Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX subsidiary range from things like declining duty changes to even 24-hour work stoppages, the union said in a statement.

Action will not be taken over the Christmas to New Year period to protect the holiday for the traveling public, AFAP said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular