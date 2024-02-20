JetSMART Selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines To Power Addl. 35 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (RTX) business, said that JetSMART has selected GTF engines to power an additional 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including nine A321XLR aircraft. Pratt & Whitney will also provide JetSMART with GTF engine maintenance through an EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement.

JetSMART, an ultra low-cost carrier, selected the GTF engine to power 70 A320neo family aircraft in June 2019. The airline also operates an additional 15 leased GTF powered A320neo family aircraft and a fleet of 11 A320ceo family aircraft powered by the V2500 engine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.