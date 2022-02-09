JETS Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JETS ETF (Symbol: JETS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.28, changing hands as high as $23.33 per share. JETS shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JETS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JETS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.28 per share, with $28.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.14.

